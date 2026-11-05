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The October jobs report is out Friday. Here's everything to expect
By Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom,7 days ago
The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the October nonfarm payrolls Friday, with economists expecting growth of 59,000 jobs. Despite the expectation of low gains, the unemployment rate is forecast to hold at 4.2%. Employers have been neither adding staff nor cutting, though long-term unemployment is worsening even as job...
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