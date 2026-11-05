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Forget 'The Night Agent,' Netflix's Political Thriller Is a Masterpiece From Start to Finish
By Amanda M. Castro,6 days ago
If The Night Agent makes Washington a sprint, The Diplomat turns it into a knife fight conducted over dinner. Netflix’s sharp political thriller follows career diplomat Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), who’s suddenly handed the U.S. ambassadorship to the United Kingdom amid an international crisis. She’d rather work in a conflict zone than pose for cameras in London. Unfortunately, her new job demands both, and her marriage is already another crisis waiting to erupt.