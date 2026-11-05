undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Mass Effect’ Studio’s Final Chapter Is Officially Being Turned Into a Documentary
By Hannah Hunt,7 days ago
One of the best arguments for replaying a BioWare game is finding out whether you can bring yourself to make a different choice this time. You can start Mass Effect promising to take Commander Shepard down a completely different path and still end up doing the same thing because you remember how the alternative felt. Throughout both Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the entire Dragon Age franchise, the studio made a habit of giving players decisions they would think about even after putting down the controller.