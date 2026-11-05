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Treasure Coast Chorale launches 25th anniversary season honoring two beloved leaders
By Nick Samuel,5 days ago
The Treasure Coast Chorale will open its milestone 25-year anniversary season with a concert this Sunday honoring founder and longtime minister of music Dr. Michael Carter, along with pastor Dr. Joe LaGuardia. The free concert – dubbed “All Creation Sings” – will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church, 2206 16th Avenue, Vero Beach.