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Nigerian court bars opposition candidate two months before election
By Clarisse FORTUNÉAntonia Cimini,6 days ago
In tonight's edition: A Nigerian court disqualifies a leading presidential candidate, adding fresh complications to the electoral process two months before the vote. Also, tens of thousands of people have fled across the border into Kenya as deadly ethnic clashes in southern Ethiopia intensify. Plus having fled conflict and violence, members of the first Refugee Youth Olympic Team are chasing Olympic dreams in Dakar.