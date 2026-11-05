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Les Tells Designs Handbags Around the Body, Not Just the Outfit
By 11.05.26,3 days ago
Les Tells founder Brianna Tell’s work is best explained by the intersections that inspire it. There’s the influence of her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and her professional experience in Milan, Italy. There’s the intersection of experimental design and generations-old Italian craftsmanship. But perhaps the most important intersection is the one between bag and body. Where rigid corners and bulky silhouettes can cause discomfort, Tell wanted to explore what physical cohesion between bag and body could look like—a piece that functions not simply as an accessory, but as an extension of the wearer’s silhouette.