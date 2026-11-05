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UPDATE: Caltrans Traffic Advisory Overnight Lane Closures Extended to Mid-December on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge for Structural Steel Painting & Spall Repairs Project
3 days ago
Lane closures extended to mid-December, are in effect Sundays through Thursdays, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. San Francisco - The project to install a temporary bridge access platform, known as the Safe Span, on the upper portion of the lower deck of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge (SFOBB) has been extended through mid-December. As a result, overnight eastbound I-80 lane closures will also continue through that period.