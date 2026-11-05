undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USL League One Playoffs Preview – Charlotte Independence vs Forward Madison FC
By BEN LEEDS - ben.leeds@uslsoccer.com,3 days ago
Charlotte, N.C. – The Charlotte Independence dominated its opponents throughout the 2026 campaign – especially at home – and is now just 90 minutes away from hosting the League One Final. Before the Jacks can get ahead of themselves, however, a young and hungry Forward Madison FC side stands in their way. The two sides will face off on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET in a compelling matchup of two top-four finishers.