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Lafayette woman, 20, dies after Evangeline Thruway crash; driver charged with vehicular homicide
By KRISTIN ASKELSON,6 days ago
A 20-year-old Lafayette woman has died from injuries suffered in a Sunday night crash on Evangeline Thruway, and the driver accused of causing the collision while impaired now faces a vehicular homicide charge, Lafayette police said Thursday. Jaleah Ross died Wednesday, Nov. 4, three days after the crash that left...
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