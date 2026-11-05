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Moritz Library Assembly Room Welcomes Kansas Court of Appeals
3 days ago
On Tuesday, October 27, three judges of the Kansas Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on two cases while surrounded by the history and grandeur of the Assembly Room in the Independence Hall-inspired Moritz Library in D’Aniello Hall on the Benedictine College campus in Atchison, Kansas. Chief Judge Sarah Warner, along with Judge Karen Arnold-Burger and Judge Rachel Pickering, conducted the proceedings in the historically accurate reproduction of the room in Philadelphia where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were debated and signed.