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Remember When…Nov. 5, 2026
By Jeff Mason, Arcade Village and Town Historian,5 days ago
Pioneer Credit Recovery had secured a contract with the Internal Revenue Service that was expected to add about 90 employees at its facilities in Arcade, Perry and Horseheads. A ribbon cutting was held at the new location of Hoffy’s in the former Uni-Mart building at the corner of Main and Prospect streets in Arcade. The store, which included clothing, jewelry, signs and trophies, had previously been in Delevan.