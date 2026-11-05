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DOJ hands out outstanding achievement awards
6 days ago
PLANO – Assistant U.S. Attorney L. Frank Coan, Jr., Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci L. Kenner, and Budget Officer Lenita Persohn of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas were among 183 Department of Justice employees recognized by Attorney General Todd Blanche and Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (EOUSA) Director Francey Hakes at the 2026 Director’s Awards Ceremony held Oct. 28 in the Great Hall of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building in Washington, D.C. The awards recognize outstanding achievements by employees of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.