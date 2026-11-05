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Can Response-Adapted Therapy Help Patients Avoid Bladder Cancer Surgery?
5 days ago
Andrea Necchi, MD, discusses response-adapted treatment, higher complete response rates, and the potential to reduce the need for cystectomy and additional adjuvant therapy in muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The evolving treatment landscape in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) is creating opportunities to explore response-adapted strategies that could reduce treatment intensity for patients...