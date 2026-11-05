undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USL League One Playoffs Preview – Athletic Club Boise vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
By BEN LEEDS - ben.leeds@uslsoccer.com,4 days ago
BOISE, Idaho – Thanks to No. 7 seed Chattanooga Red Wolves FC’s unexpected upset of Union Omaha, expansion side and No. 3 seed Athletic Club Boise will host a second consecutive home playoff match, after setting the League One record when 7,613 fans entered Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium for the home side's 2-0 victory over One Knoxville SC. Boise will host Chattanooga on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the 2026 USL League One Semifinal, with a spot in the League One Final on the line.
1