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St. Louis Park Locks In Superintendent’s $270K Deal as Teachers Cite Crowded Classrooms
By Ariel Kozlov,7 days ago
St. Louis Park Public Schools — District Behind Superintendent Contract Vote. The St. Louis Park school board has locked in Superintendent Carlondra Hines’ three-year contract a full year before it was set to expire, with her compensation climbing from about $260,000 in the first year to more than $270,000 by the time the deal ends in 2030. The early extension has drawn pushback from teachers and parents who say the raise comes while classrooms grow more crowded and basic supplies run thin.