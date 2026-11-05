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Morrisey announces 52 new opportunity zones to attract private investment
By Isabelle Poling,6 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has certified 52 census tracts across 32 West Virginia counties as Opportunity Zones. This provides new federal tax incentives to attract private investment, support business expansion, create jobs, and revitalize communities. “West Virginia is...
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