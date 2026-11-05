undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
22-Year-Old Charged After BB-Gun Shooting in Dispute Over Shared Dog
By Jordan De La Cruz,6 days ago
E. Minnesota Ave. & 5th St. SE — Reported BB-Gun Shooting Intersection. A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot a man with a BB gun during a heated dispute over a dog the two once shared. Shea Tasha Juergens was charged in Pope County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats and fifth-degree assault, following an October 23 confrontation on East Minnesota Avenue near 5th Street SE.
2