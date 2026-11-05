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King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary - Joyce K. Krogmeier, 85, Fort Madison
7 days ago
Joyce K. Krogmeier, 85, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at Birkwood Village in Fort Madison. She was born on February 18, 1941 in Fairfield, IA to Gerald Robert & Kathryn Vesta Craig Jones. She married Patrick J. Krogmeier on July 21, 1962 in Niota, IL. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2026. She was a homemaker and owned a maternity shop in Fort Madison called the Cabbage Patch for many years and retired from the Sheaffer Pen Company with more than 15 years of service. She was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church, Fort Madison United Methodist Church, King’s Daughters, Red Hats, Chapter BS-KV of PEO and the book and poetry clubs at Birkwood Village. She enjoyed playing the piano, organ, dancing with her husband, Pat and doing all types of crafts.