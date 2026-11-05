undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
North Saint Paul Man, 65, Charged After Hallway Spraying, Standoff With Ghost Gun
By Ariel Kozlov,6 days ago
Todd Anthony Prokop, 65, faces two felony charges in Ramsey County after an October 28 incident at an apartment building in North Saint Paul. The charges are second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer resulting in demonstrable bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, an officer was injured during Prokop’s arrest after an encounter involving a rifle he called a “ghost gun.”
4