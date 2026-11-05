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Medicare will cut billions from 340B, expand site-neutral payments in 2027
By Sydney Halleman,6 days ago
Medicare will slash payment rates for a federal drug discount program and broaden site-neutral policies next year, according to a final rule released by the CMS on Wednesday. 340B payments are set to drop by billions of dollars and Medicare will pay the same amount for more medical procedures, regardless if they’re furnished in hospital-owned outpatient departments.