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» Jury Convicts Missing Co-Conspirator in Shooting Hours After Closing Arguments
By Editor’s Corner,6 days ago
The jury convicted a co-conspirator in a shooting case despite the gunman’s identity remaining unknown in a trial before DC Superior Court Judge Deborah Israel on Nov. 3. Shawnette Greene, 50, was initially charged with aggravated assault knowingly while armed, assault with intent to commit robbery while armed, robbery while armed, and three counts of accessory after the fact while armed. The charges stem from Greene’s involvement in a non-fatal shooting on the 200 block of Allison Street, NW, on Feb. 10, 2023. According to court documents, the victim sustained three gunshots to his upper left leg.