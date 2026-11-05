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Fayetteville City Council allocates $81,253 in federal funding to seven local nonprofits
By Todd Gill,6 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — A September decision by the Fayetteville City Council means seven local nonprofit organizations will receive a combined $81,253 in federal grant funding for health care, financial education, children’s advocacy and other services. The funding was included in the city’s 2026 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action...