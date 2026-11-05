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Weekend Flyer: Bellwether Sirens, Chencho Corleone, Adam Hood, The Faint and more
By Dustin Bartholomew,7 days ago
You know what. Why don’t you all take the next couple days off? Weekend!. Let’s start with some tunes. George’s will kick things off with local classic rockers The Hard Tops for happy hour on Friday night. On Saturday night, they’ve got a “book fantasy ball” called Revel & Ren Faire, and on Sunday they have an Old Fayetteville Jam Session with Dick Johnson, Max Parker and friends, former members of the Ozark Mountain Plantation Band and Los Peos Viejos.