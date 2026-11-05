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wXw Is a Masterclass in Wrestling Narrative aka Shigehiro Irie vs Elijah Blum
By Corey Troubles,5 days ago
If you follow me on social media, it’s no secret that I’m a bit of a slut for wXw out of Germany. My profile picture is a goofy screenshot of one Robert Dreissker, most of my posts are glazing Felix Kohlenberg and his team of folks that continue to put together what I believe is the best independent wrestling promotion on planet Earth. Ah, alright we got that out of the way so now we can get down to business.