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Versant’s Fandango, Transmit partner on live sports advertising
By Editorial Standards,6 days ago
Versant’s Fandango-branded streaming platform has partnered with advertising technology company Transmit to introduce new sponsorship opportunities during live sporting events without adding traditional commercial breaks, the companies announced on Thursday. The technology is being used during Bundesliga soccer matches streamed on Fandango in the United States, allowing advertisers to...