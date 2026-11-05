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Brazilian Film Festival Features Culver City Irony: A Scriptless Premiere in the Town That Invented the Shooting Script
5 days ago
On November 3, 2026, just outside Auditorium 3 at The Culver Theater, director Marta Torres stood in front of a camera, talking about her film, Sweet Suite California. Dressed in an off-white shawl and a signature coat of red lipstick following the premiere at the 19th Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival, she delivered her remarks directly to the lens for social media feeds.