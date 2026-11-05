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Former Chiddix Junior High teacher likely to take a plea deal in first of two grooming cases
By WGLT,6 days ago
The first of two men who taught at Chiddix Junior High and were charged with misconduct with minors appears set to take a plea deal. Prosecutors said they've reached a tentative agreement with former Chiddix teacher Brandon Knapp, 44, during a hearing Thursday in McLean County court. That's after a previously scheduled trial date was taken off the calendar.
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