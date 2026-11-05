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Woodbridge shuts out Delmar, 35-0; wins Kiwanis Trophy
3 days ago
The Woodbridge Blue Raiders football team has scored over 30 points in each of their past two games, and Friday night proved no different. The Raiders were matched up against conference rival Delmar Wildcats and finished the game with a 35-0 victory. In doing so, Woodbridge celebrated knowing that the win meant bringing the Kiwanis Trophy to the school’s trophy display case. The winner of the game houses the trophy for an entire year. The tradition has existed since 1959.