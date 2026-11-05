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Stony Point Man, 25, Charged After Allegedly Faking Ballot in GOP Primary
By Sonia Christiansen,4 days ago
A 25-year-old Stony Point man surrendered to Rockland County authorities Wednesday and was arraigned on a string of felony charges connected to an alleged scheme to cast a ballot that wasn't his in a Republican committee primary. Aidan Rowan was accused of forgery, tampering with public records, and filing false statements after an investigation that began when both parties on the county's election board flagged the same voter's ballot.