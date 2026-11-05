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Laurel Epworth Christian School Christmas Market to be held Nov. 21
3 days ago
The annual Christmas Market Epworth Christian School will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the school, located at 14511 Sycamore Road in Laurel. This year’s Christmas Market includes over 20 local vendors displaying handmade crafts and other great gifts. Admission is $2, and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ share/1R3UiCGirn/ for more information.