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Doctor’s Perspective- ABCDEF Bundle
3 days ago
Critical care in children has advanced significantly over the years. Along with that improvement comes a variety of issues that occur after recovery. Children are constantly developing. They develop in four major areas. The acronym for that is PIES. This represents physical, intellectual, emotional, and social growth. All of these areas have shown negative impacts after intensive care for critical medical issues in children.