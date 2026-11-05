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Foster + Partners Completes Agravitas, a 55 Metre Bridge Gallery Above the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum
By illustrarch Editoral Team,5 days ago
The Bilbao Fine Arts Museum reopened on 6 October 2026 with a new upper storey that never touches its historic buildings. Called Agravitas, the extension by Foster + Partners, working with Bilbao architect Luis María Uriarte, is a 55 metre long steel gallery held up by clusters of V-shaped tubular columns, which stand clear of the 1945 museum and its 1970 wing below.