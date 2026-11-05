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State Fire Marshal urges Iowans to take precautions against carbon monoxide as winter nears
By KCRG Staff,6 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - With temperatures dropping and winter approaching, the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division issued a reminder Thursday urging residents to take precautions against carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is produced when fuels such as natural gas, propane, gasoline, and wood do not burn completely. The State...
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