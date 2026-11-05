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Players to watch, keys to victory: Auburn vs. Arkansas
By Lila Weitz,7 days ago
After its second straight blowout loss, Auburn will be looking to bounce back on its home turf against a 3-5 Arkansas team. Arkansas is 1-4 in SEC competition, with its only conference win coming against Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks are also coming off a disappointing 34-10 loss to No. 19 Mizzou and are looking to find their rhythm after struggling in conference play.