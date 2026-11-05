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Indianapolis man faces multiple felonies after fleeing Elkhart police, crashing stolen car
By Tim Wolak,7 days ago
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 44-year-old Indianapolis man is facing a plethora of felonies and misdemeanors after leading Elkhart police in a pursuit while driving a reportedly stolen car. The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office officially charged the suspect, Anthony D. Jones Jr., with Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 5 Felony, Auto...
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