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Dallas Man, 35, Accused of Leading $370 Million Nationwide Bank Fraud Ring
By Richard Dawson,6 days ago
A federal grand jury has indicted 14 people, including alleged insiders at major banking and telecommunications institutions, in connection with a nationwide bank account takeover scheme that authorities say resulted in losses exceeding $370 million. Prosecutors allege the operation targeted victims across the United States, and a 35-year-old Dallas man is accused of orchestrating it.