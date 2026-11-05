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Canadian Man Indicted After Dallas Stalking Case Spanned Years, Two States
By Margie Townsend,6 days ago
Source: City-of-Dallas.jpg: Rapidfirederivative work: Xnatedawgx / Wikimedia Commons. A Canadian man is facing federal stalking charges after prosecutors say he pursued a former coworker across state and international lines for years, culminating in a masked encounter outside her Dallas apartment and his eventual arrest on an Amtrak train. Nikolay Sapov was indicted on two federal stalking counts, one tied to interstate travel and one tied to electronic communications, according to court filings cited by WFAA.