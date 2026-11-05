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Jets' Garrett Wilson: Does not practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Wilson (concussion) did not practice Thursday. Wilson remains in concussion protocol and has not practiced either day thus far this week. He was placed in protocol midweek, which makes it an uphill climb for him to be cleared for Sunday's game at the Chiefs. If Wilson can't clear protocol, fantasy managers can expect more targets for Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper.