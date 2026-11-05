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Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Remains limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
St. Brown (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. St. Brown maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough as he navigates a rib injury, which was likely the reason for his brief time on the sideline this past Sunday against the Vikings. He thus has one more chance to get back to full Friday, or else he'll be at risk of entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Miami.