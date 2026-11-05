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Jets' Mason Taylor: Back practicing in full
By RotoWire Staff,6 days ago
Taylor (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Taylor was limited Wednesday, but his return to full Thursday puts him on track for his normal role Sunday against the Chiefs. The tight end has been a surprisingly big part of the passing offense this season despite the selection of Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of April's Draft. Taylor has secured 17 of 23 targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns across six games.