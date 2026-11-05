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Frontyard Holiday Festival Lineup
7 days ago
Maggie Rose, The Frontmen, Michael Cavanaugh and Emmaline headline the Grand Stage with theme nights. Orlando, FL. — Frontyard Holiday Festival at Dr. Phillips Center™ supported by AdventHealth welcomes two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rose, country trio The Frontmen, Broadway’s Michael Cavanaugh and jazz vocalist and violinist Emmaline to the Grand Stage sponsored by Good Greek Moving & Storage.