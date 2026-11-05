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Indianapolis man charged with multiple felonies after pursuit in stolen vehicle
By WSBT 22,6 days ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — An Indianapolis man faces nine felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he fled from Elkhart officers in a stolen vehicle on October 30. Elkhart Police Department say an officer tried to stop a Dodge Stratus near Cassopolis Street and Bristol Street around 5:19 p.m. The car had been reported stolen in Goshen, police said.
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