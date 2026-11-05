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Black Women Make History in 2026 Elections Across Florida and Georgia | Florida Sun
By Jim Madison,6 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The November 3, 2026, elections brought historic victories for Black women in Florida and Georgia, while U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon’s competitive campaign demonstrated the changing political landscape in the Sunshine State. In Orange County, Tiffany Moore Russell became the first Black woman elected county...
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