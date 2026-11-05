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Little hands, big harvest: Head Start preschool to get new gardens
By Charlene Arsenault,6 days ago
Preschoolers at a Southbridge Head Start center will soon be able to get their hands dirty for a good cause: growing their own food. The Worcester Community Action Council and Worcester-based Regional Environmental Council are partnering to install six raised garden beds at the Head Start center at 25 Cole Ave., creating an outdoor classroom where children ages 3 to 5 can plant, tend and harvest fruits, vegetables and herbs.
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