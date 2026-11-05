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Max Power air show & tech expo heads to KSC this weekend
7 days ago
Kennedy Space Center hosts the MAX POWER festival this weekend, bringing together the high-flying Air Dot Show headlined by the Thunderbirds, cutting-edge drone and autonomous aviation tech at UP.Summit, and exclusive access across the KSC Visitor Complex. Russell Bruhn, Senior Communications Manager from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, joined FOX 35's Garrett Wymer live over Zoom to discuss what visitors can expect.