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Jenkins Engineering donates solar-powered charging station to Chester Pruitt Park in Fort Walton Beach
By Jared Williams,6 days ago
Jenkins Engineering Inc. has donated a solar-powered charging station to Chester Pruitt Park, giving visitors a place to charge their electronic devices, the City of Fort Walton Beach announced. The charging station, from Sun Charge Systems Inc., stands 9 feet tall and is topped with a solar panel that powers...
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