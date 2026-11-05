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New Hampshire ballot question to eliminate defunct position fails, according to preliminary results
By William Skipworth,6 days ago
A ballot measure meant to eliminate a defunct county-level position within the state’s judicial system just barely failed in Tuesday’s election, preliminary results show. According to the Associated Press, 64.7% of voters opted to abolish the register of the probate, with 96% of votes counted. That’s just shy of the two-thirds majority needed.