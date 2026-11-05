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South OC homicide suspect arrested in San Francisco after detectives track victim’s car hundreds of miles away
By Art Pedroza,6 days ago
Orange County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators have arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection with the killing of a Dana Point resident after a cross-county investigation that relied in part on Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded on Nov. 3 to...
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