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Santa Ana Police arrest three after seizing nearly two pounds of Meth, Fentanyl and Cocaine
By Art Pedroza,6 days ago
A proactive narcotics enforcement operation by the Santa Ana Police Department led to the arrest of three suspects after officers allegedly uncovered a substantial stash of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine tied to a suspected drug distribution operation near 1800 S. Evergreen St. According to SAPD, Directed Patrol officers observed what...
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