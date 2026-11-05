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Who Is Performing On The CMA Awards?
3 days ago
Country music’s biggest night is celebrating a pretty momentous year in 2026, with November 18 marking the 60th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and hosted by none other than returning host, Lainey Wilson. Celebrating a whopping six decades, as if we couldn’t have already guessed this, I have a feeling the night will be an absolute Ella-Fest, with the Alabama starlet already dominating the nominations with a whopping nine nods across seven categories. Beyond the fan favorite, Langley, also performing throughout the night will be Entertainer of the Year nominee Cody Johnson, alongside Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Kacey Musgraves. The reigning Vocal Group of the Year, The Red Clay Strays, are also bound to put on a spectacular show, joining the lineup.